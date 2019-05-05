A joint investigation with Special Agents from the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of a New Market police officer for arranging to have sex with a minor.
At the request of 4th District Attorney General Jimmy B. Dunn, TBI Agents, along with investigators with the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 4th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department, began investigating New Market Police Officer Joseph Miller. During the course of the four-week investigation, Agents developed information that indicated Miller attempted to arrange through an adult to engage in sexual activity with a female under the age of 13. The investigation revealed Miller intended to pay money to the juvenile for engaging in the act, and to the adult for making the arrangement.
On Friday night, TBI Agents, with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, arrested Joseph Ray Miller and charged him with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail. His bond will be set at his next court appearance.
