Seconds save lives when it comes to emergencies, and Williamson County has cut minutes off its response times.
When you call 911 the most important information you can give is the location of your emergency, but it can be hard to get with a cellphone call.
“The only information we had provided by the cellphone carrier was the closest cellphone tower,” Williamson County Emergency Communications director Stephen Martini said.
Williamson County now has Rapid SOS technology that gives a precise location when someone calls 911 from Apple or Android devices.
Martini says it helped with a response just a few weeks ago.
“A woman who called and said only ‘help’ and she hung up,” Martini said.
Dispatchers pegged the woman’s location in a fast-food restaurant, and police found her.
“It’s lifechanging,” Martini said.
The county has also saved about four minutes for each monitored alarm call with a new system that sends the call directly to them instead of just the alarm company.
“We can reduce the amount of time it takes for the officers or the firefighters or the medics to get in route in the first place,” Martini said. "As soon as we get notified of an alarm it goes directly into our CADs system."
Martini says it used to be a multiple phone call process.
"We've freed up a lot of the dispatcher's time to take the other calls,” Martini said.
Martini says the system also vets alarm addresses weekly.
With about 150 calls coming in each day it’s not only saving time but lives.
“Seconds save lives,” Martini said.
Martini says not every monitored alarm company is currently enrolled in the technology but they are working on getting more to participate.
Part of Maury County, Hamilton County and Brentwood, which has its own dispatch center also have this new alarm response technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.