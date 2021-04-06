NASHVILLE - A lifesaving tool could be coming to your child's classroom. State lawmakers are considering a plan to give schools the option to add "Stop the bleed" kits. The “Bleeding Control” kits can play a key role in a crisis situation.
Melissa Smith, a mother of three and Vanderbilt trauma nurse understands the kits true value especially in an active shooter situation on a school’s campus.
"Just knowing that you could lose your child, I mean it takes second for someone to bleed out and knowing that we could potentially stop that from happening in seconds just with an application of a single device... it’s pretty incredible," Smith said.
The proposed bill called “stop the bleed” sponsored by State Rep. Clemmons would allow schools to have a kit that includes tourniquets, gauze, and other medical supplies. The bill passed through the House Monday evening.
"Doctors will come and train teachers and faculty how to use the kits and the materials in them free of charge. That's a American College of Surgeons, the Tennessee Chapter and Committee on Trauma that's a program of theirs,” said Rep. Clemmons.
Christopher Brown teaches people how to use the medical kit. He says every second matters when treating a traumatic wound.
"So the program is about empowering the general public to be what we call immediate responders where they see something happen and they can act on their behalf and buy time for the ambulance to get on the scene" Brown, Christopher Brown, Vanderbilt Trauma Outreach Educator said .
The bill is making its way to the senate. If passed, the program could start in schools next year. It may also make a difference outside the classroom.
"There’s motorcycle crashes, there’s motor vehicle crashes believe it or not if you go just a few miles outside of Nashville, it’s a rural part of Tennessee and we see tractor accidents and everything. Just having these devices readily available for people in the community it can really save a life," Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.