NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New legislation about regarding the purchase of tobacco and vaping products will be introduced at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

This is part of a push to help protect the youth in the Volunteer State by raising the age for when tobacco and vaping products can be purchased from 18 up to 21.

This push is coming from Sen. Shane Reeves and Rep. Bob Ramsey, who have the backing from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. Experts there say 95 percent of adults who start smoking began before they were 21.

The legislators say they believe limiting access to tobacco, along with smoke-free laws and tobacco programs, will hep reduce cancer and tobacco-related deaths. Click here to read more about the bills that Reeves and Ramsey have sponsored.

