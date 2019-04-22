NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several lawsuits have been filed against Travis Reinking and his dad Jeff on the day of the first anniversary of the deadly shooting at the Waffle House in Antioch.
In addition to the lawsuits, Jeffrey Reinking has been indicted in Tazewell County, IL, on a single count of delivery of a firearm to a mental patient.
Travis Reinking was once in possession of guns, but after a series of events that revealed Travis Reinking’s troubling mental health issues, police told Travis Reinking to turn his guns over to his father.
Text messages from a court filing showed even though Jeffrey Reinking knew about his son’s mental problems, he still returned the guns to Travis Reinking.
Jeffrey Reinking’s attorney did not return a call for comment from News4 on Monday afternoon.
The latest civil lawsuit filed against Jeffrey and Travis Reinking was by Vincente Sneed.
The suit reads Sneed was in the Waffle House at the time of the shooting and was not injured, but has endured psychological damage as a result of the shooting.
He is suing for $500,000.
Sneed’s suit along with a suit filed by Sharita Henderson includes Waffle House.
Both are suing Waffle House for not providing ample security on the night of the shooting.
The family of Akilah DaSilva has also sued Metro Nashville, claiming the Metro Emergency Communications Center sent police to the wrong Waffle House location nine miles away.
The DaSilva family claims in the court filing “if the ECC had not recklessly dispatched first responders to the wrong location, Mr. DaSilva would still be alive today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.