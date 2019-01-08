NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The 111th Tennessee General Assembly is now being sworn in at the state Capitol.
This year marks the largest turnover in the Legislature since the 89th General Assembly. Over 30 new lawmakers will be joining the Legislature, and 27 of those are in the House alone.
Rep. Glen Casada was elected as House speaker, and Jack Johnson is the new majority leader in the Senate.
On the Senate side, Randy McNally won re-election as Speaker of the Senate and Lieutenant Governor.
In a couple of weeks, Gov. Bill Haslam will leave office and Gov.-elect Bill Lee will take over.
So what do all of these changes mean? Well, the Legislature is certainly losing a ton of experience, but many are hopeful fresh blood will mean positive changes.
As for what the issues will be, we think our nation's opioid crisis will be a big focus. Lee has hinted at criminal justice reform.
News4 spoke to one lawmaker who has already introduced a bill to legalize online sports gambling.
Click here to read more about your leaders in the Tennessee General Assembly.
A little over an hour til the 111th General Assembly is sworn in - a man is yelling saying “there is no room for Nathan Bedford Forrest at the state Capitol” pic.twitter.com/b4REG1SNrF— Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) January 8, 2019
