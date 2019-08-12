While your children are settling back into the classroom, their teachers are learning some new lessons too.
A new state law requires them to know the warning signs of human trafficking and how to respond.
The new training is giving teachers an idea if a child in their classroom is a victim of human trafficking.
“You cannot teach a child how to do a mathematical equation if they’re being trafficked. That’s going to be the least of their concerns at that time," Lorraine McGuire with End Slavery TN said.
McGuire said teachers will be using their online course. State lawmakers spoke with the organization as they were coming up with the new law.
“Now we are actually taking the steps to change the conversation and to have early intervention in this," McGuire said.
Metro Nashville Public Schools will be rolling out the training soon.
They're looking at adding questions after teachers have watched the video. It's to make sure they have a good understanding.
“It’s really an awareness campaign, an understanding campaign, but also what to do once you see, feel, or suspect something is going on," Dr. Tony Majors with MNPS said.
Some of the signs teachers are looking out for include drastic changes in a child's behavior, tattoos, and extra money they didn't have before.
“We want to make sure that our teachers understand that these are factors that may be impacting our child’s academic performance, their behavior, or simply their attendance," Dr. Majors said.
If teachers notice anything wrong, they'll know who to call. That includes the Department of Children's Services and police.
Once the training is rolled out, MNPS wants their teachers to finish it in the next few months.
News4 also checked in with other systems like Wilson County Schools.
They said teachers can already take the training. Those who haven't completed it in Wilson County have until mid-October.
