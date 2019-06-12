CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Driving and talking on your phone without a hands-free device will be illegal in Tennessee beginning July 1.

Following the new law will be a challenge for both drivers and law enforcement in the coming weeks.

Clarksville Police said it had more than 1,000 distracted driving crashes in 2018. The department shared pictures of its mangled radar trailer, which was hit by a driver distracted by their cell phone.

“When you start looking at the number Tennessee wide, yes, it makes sense,” said Clarksville Police spokesperson Jim Knoll.

Knoll said the new law will be a challenge for everyone.

First, for officers who aren’t used to having the law on the books.

“It will be very overwhelming at first, but we’re going to try to break people into this,” said Knoll.

It will also be difficult for drivers, many of whom don’t know this change is coming.

“Because people are used to having phones in their hands,” said Knoll.

Clarksville Police are working to educate the public before the new law takes effect by posting flyers, including on social media.

The new rule is hands free.

Drivers can’t use a phone while driving at all unless you’re using something like an ear piece or blue tooth.

Tennessee hands-free device law into effect July 1 Beginning on July 1 a driver could be fine up to $200 for holding or supporting your cell phone with your body.

The law goes into effect July 1, but police said you should start putting the phones down now.

“There’s no time like the present to get in practice,” said Knoll. “The thing is, you know it’s coming, so you might as well start preparing yourself.”

Every time a driver gets caught driving with their cell phone in their hands, they will receive three points on their license. If you tally 12 points, your driver’s license will be suspended. There is a $50 fine for the first violation, a $100 fine for the third violation and a $200 fine for violations in construction and school zones.