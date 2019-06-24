Shane Kerwin just retired from the military.
As a fire arms instructor at Royal Range, he's a big fan of people having guns.
"Yeay, I would say I'm pro second amendment, absolutely," said Kerwin.
Hes not, however, a fan of Tennessee's newest gun law.
Backed by the NRA, the new law allows people to get their conceal carry permits online, meaning they could get their permit with out ever having shot a gun.
All they have to do is take a 90 minute online course instead of taking the previously required eight hour in person, hands on course.
"I think, probably, our biggest concern is that people will just take the online class and then not seek out any additional training and think that, 'well, I've done that so now I'm actually qualified to do this,'" said Kerwin.
Representative Andy Holt sponsored the bill and said it's about saving people money and time.
"You know, if we're talking about having to take a class that requires eight hours of classroom instruction, then that means I'm going to have to be away from my family, away for an entire day," said Holt.
Holt also said he wants to see guns in the hands of as many law abiding citizens as possible.
"In my opinion, more guns does actually create less crime," said Holt.
The law passed. It goes into effect January 1st.
So instructors like Kerwin said all they can do now is hope people act responsibly and seek out hands on training instead of relying soley on the online video.
"There's a lot more to it than that. Having professional instruction by somebody that is qualified and knows what they're doing goes a very long way to teaching you what you need to do, but also what not to do and what could be dangerous and unsafe," said Kerwin.
