NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A familiar sight has returned to the streets of Nashville after being sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sightseeing tours have resumed around our city, and that includes a new double-decker sighseeing experience from Gray Line Tennessee.
This morning our Big Joe on the Go is climbing aboard and getting rolling on the newest tour bus to hit the streets of Music City.
Join Joe as he plays tour guide and learns about the new double-decker experience and the protocols in place to keep visitors safe while on board.
