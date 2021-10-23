NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Families in crisis will soon be getting more resources when a new juvenile justice center is built in Nashville.

It's part of Mayor John Cooper's capital spending plan that was released on Friday.

"Literally, almost weekly or every day, there's like a problem that has to get fixed," Judge Sheila Calloway, Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center, said.

Calloway has been through the ups and downs with the Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center. She started working there in 1998 as a juvenile public defender and then was elected to be the judge in 2014. Now, there are plans to build a new center.

"It will transform the way that we do youth justice in our community," Judge Calloway said.

Mayor Cooper wants to set aside $30 million for the project. It's part of his $568 million capital spending plan. The mayor said the spending plan is like a home mortgage.

"It's a long-term borrowing to finance an asset like your home. So this is committing to long-term borrowing," Mayor Cooper said.

The mayor's office said the center on Brick Church Pike would be close to public transportation and community organizations. The 14-acre property will also have green space and sports facilities.

"The problem was always bigger than that facility," Mayor Cooper said. "It needed to serve more people, and with a better vision, we're going to be a national leader in how to get this done."

It's an effort Judge Calloway has been trying to get funded for years. One of the most prominent features of the new building, a 24-hour assessment center.

"We'll be able to provide 24-hour services to hook them up with services, counseling to figure out exactly what's going on with that family and with that child so that we can send them back home safely with the services that they need," Judge Calloway said.

She said the center would be a gamechanger for the 76,000 people the center serves each year.

"This is a way that we will be able to provide all of the services that we need for our youth and their families for whatever crisis period they are in," Judge Calloway said.

Judge Calloway says the project could take three years. After that, the plans still need to be voted on by Metro Council.