NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A public works crew discovered a New Jersey man's body around 7:55 a.m. Thursday on the side of Old Hickory Boulevard near the former Starwood Amphitheater property, according to Metro Police.
Investigators said the man, identified as Matthew Hemmelgarn, 33, had been murdered.
No identification was found on the man's body, detectives said.
However, detectives did find a key to a room at a Royal Parkway hotel.
Through further investigation, police confirmed Hemmelgarn's name and learned that he had checked into that hotel last Sunday.
Hemmelgarn had re-upped his room each day.
Police said their latest information is that Hemmelgarn traveled to the Hooter's restaurant on Largo's Drive last night, and left there about 10:40 p.m.
Detectives are trying to determine where he went and what happened to him from there.
Anyone with information about Hemmelgarn, or anyone seeing him late Wednesday night, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Reward money is available.
