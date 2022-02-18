NASHVILLE (WSMV) - To keep himself busy during the pandemic, an 11-year-old boy from New Jersey made it his goal to surf for 1,000 days.
Carter Doorley will haul his surfboard through the snow and ice on the coast of New Jersey just to ensure he keeps up his goal.
On his first trip to Nashville, Doorley was granted special access to SoundWaves at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel to ensure he could continue with his goal.
"Carter's family reached out to us, told us about their family plans and his record," said Donny Wensinger, General Manager of SoundWaves. "It just really tugged on our heartstrings, so I am here today. The waterpark is closed just for Carter today."
Carter believes you are never too young to make a goal for yourself and follow through.
"I say to try your best and to never give up," he said.
Carter has now surfed 634 days in a row and plans to keep going.
