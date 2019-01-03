The Davidson County District Attorney offered new insight Thursday into why a previous aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Baeho "Bobby" Shin was dropped in December.

Music producer to A-list celebrities accused of brutally beating, kidnapping ex-girlfriend Punched, kicked, and held hostage for a week inside a Davidson County home. A woman is safe tonight after she said her ex-boyfriend brutally beat her.

The victim, Shin's ex-girlfriend, reportedly didn't cooperate with prosecutors, so the charge was dropped. On December 31, Less than one month later, Shin was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.

The new charges come after his ex-girlfriend told police Shin kicked, punched and beat her with a vacuum and then held her hostage in his Joelton home for a week.

A victim's advocate tells News4 there are several reasons why someone may stay in an abusive relationship. There can often be feelings tied to the relationship and hope that someone will change - having kids or sharing finances makes it even tougher to leave. It's also common to rationalize the abuse.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the average woman leaves a relationship seven times before staying away for good.

The signs of an abusive relationship include:

Controlling behavior

Jealousy

Trying to shame or embarrass you

Threatening

You can call the domestic violence crisis number for help: 1-800-334-4628