NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In an initiative to repurpose policing, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced the launch of an alternative policing office.

"Our job is to look underneath the waterline and find out what the root cause is, and deal with the root cause, as opposed to only dealing with symptoms," Commander David Imhof explained. The 28-year department veteran will be at the helm of the new initiative.

"I foresee it dealing with young people and even with older people. Just people who want to make a positive change in life."

Imhof said the goal is to reduce gun violence and intervene in people's lives using education, employment, and mental health opportunities. "If we can put them on the right path, it's going to have a ripple effect to improve the quality of life for everyone in that neighborhood."

He said a gun violence reduction strategy in Oakland, California successfully cut homicides by 46% and non-fatal shootings by 49% between 2012 and 2017; a program Imhof would like to mirror.

"We want to stop violent offense in neighborhoods, but not adversely affect the people who live in those neighborhoods," Imhof said.