NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans fans are always coming up with unique ways to prove their loyalty to the Two Tone Blue.
The latest show of support is a brand new mural from the "I Believe in Nashville" group.
The new mural will proudly display an "I Believe in Tennessee" slogan and a Titans logo at the center of the iconic vertical stripes.
Tim Gerst with the "I Believe in Nashville" group says the new mural will live outside Nissan Stadium through the playoffs and into the spring as part of a partnership with the Titans.
"For us the mural has been a sense of inspiration for this city all year so as the Titans go into the playoffs, we wanted to make sure all the coaches and staff and everybody knew that Nashville believes in them and hopefully inspires them to go far in the playoffs," Gerst said.
Almost 15,000 fans will be in attendance for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
If you're one of the lucky fans who will be in attendance, make sure to check out the new mural outside the stadium before the game.
