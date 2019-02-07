A project, ten years in the making, is now officially underway in Franklin.
Thursday, the non profit, "My Friend's House," broke ground on a new home that will eventually house up to eight at risk boys from ages 12-18.
The boys will have round the clock care with access to counseling and therapy.
Those who helped make the dream a reality said they've seen the program change lives.
"A lot of them are here by no fault of their own. Some have made some bad choices, but this is a wonderful place that helps them kind of find their way, and learn how to make better choices, and get back in society," said board member Angie Langford.
If you'd like to donate or get involved, visit https://myfriendshousetn.org/.
