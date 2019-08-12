BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Construction has begun on a new section of Greenway near Maryland Farms in Brentwood.
The section of Greenway has been in the works for several years. The portion of the Greenway will cover a little over a mile and will connect the YMCA to Powell Park, which as a result will connect several neighborhoods.
Residents will be able to see and interact with neighbors and children will be able to ride their bikes to school rather than take the bus or drive.
The Greenway is expected to be open towards the end of October and plans are already in store for the Maryland Farms office park to expand next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.