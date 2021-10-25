NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new form of testing could help to identify mutations in DNA that could possibly put people at a higher risk for cancer.
BRCA Gene testing can help to pinpoint health issues, including helping to identify cancer.
This testing is not just for one sex, but for both and can help identify cancers like prostate and breast cancer in men, along with ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer.
This testing is there to help people with a family history of cancer get it found before it spreads too far along.
The two types of test options are saliva and blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.