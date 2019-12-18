Fisher-Price snacks for two

Fisher-Price snacks for two 

 Courtesy Fisher-Price, via Amazon

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- When you think toddler snacks, typically one does not go toward salami and brie cheese. Now you can, thanks to Fisher-Price.

It's a new 15-piece set that includes fake salami, brie cheese, crackers, grapes, and even a small wood-accented cutting board and marble-simulation plates.

The Fisher-Price Snacks for Two set has a list price of $19.99 on Amazon.

As one digital producer for the Today Show noted, it's the perfect gift set for the discerning toddler who has a taste for the finer things in life.

If your child must live their best life, at all times, starting at age three, this set is ideal for your budding gourmand. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.