NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- When you think toddler snacks, typically one does not go toward salami and brie cheese. Now you can, thanks to Fisher-Price.
It's a new 15-piece set that includes fake salami, brie cheese, crackers, grapes, and even a small wood-accented cutting board and marble-simulation plates.
The Fisher-Price Snacks for Two set has a list price of $19.99 on Amazon.
As one digital producer for the Today Show noted, it's the perfect gift set for the discerning toddler who has a taste for the finer things in life.
If your child must live their best life, at all times, starting at age three, this set is ideal for your budding gourmand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.