NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A rare art exhibit on Picasso opened in Nashville on Thursday.
The Frist Museum Art Exhibit had a kickoff event to celebrate 20 years with a collection that looks at the in-depth work of Pablo Picasso. The exhibit named Figures will make only one stop in the United States and it's in Nashville.
For 16 years, Frist Museum Executive Director Susan Edwards worked politely, patiently, and powerfully to make this happen. Only one American city got the nod, and it was Music City. On Super Bowl week, Edwards said this is her Super Bowl.
“So Picasso just captures everyone’s imagination. Throughout The 20th century, he’s been at the forefront, but he remains in everyone’s mind the best, simply the best at everything," Edwards said.
The art exhibit will feature "masterpieces from Picasso’s various styles and periods, as well as more intimate works that provide fresh insights into his innovative practice."
“Viewers will see how, as Picasso continuously deconstructed and then remade the body, he was also recasting the history of figuration as a combination of his own psychological view of humanity and observations about the disruptive nature of life in the 20th century,” Frist Art Museum chief curator Mark Scala said.
The exhibit runs from Thursday through May 2. For more information, click here or call 615.244.3340.
