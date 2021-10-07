Hunger isn't just an issue for kids in elementary schools or even high school. Today at Tennessee State University a new food pantry proved it's just as much an issue for college students. News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University opened its new food pantry on Thursday, proving it's just as much an issue for college students.

Hunger isn't just an issue for kids in elementary schools or even high school. So now, college students are doing something about it.

School leaders brought out oversized scissors and a big blue TSU ribbon along with the marching band to mark a momentous day on the Tiger campus. It's all about the fight against hunger.

Right now, 30 percent of college students everywhere have what's known as food insecurities. This pantry is trying to change that.

The new pantry will provide shelf stable, frozen, and fresh items to students at no charge. The food persists to qualified, financially in-need students with help from Kroger and Second Harvest. It's a needed effort enough Thursday to make the band want to play.

