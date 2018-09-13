There will be something new at Nissan Stadium when the Tennessee Titans host the Houston Texans.
A new season for the Titans comes with new food on the menu.
On Thursday there was a tour showing off the new tastes from the Hawaiian burger in honor of quarterback Marcus Mariota to the new Nashville BBQ twists.
“We have great local flavors like Nashville hot chicken,” said Legends Hospitality chef Orazio LaManna. “Different restaurants will be here every single game, a different restaurant locally representing their brand and their chefs, so it’s pretty exciting.”
