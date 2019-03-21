Dickson County’s is getting a new fire station due to high demand from residents. They will cover 2,300 homes and are looking to hire workers for pay now.
Just a few weeks ago Dickson county endured severe flooding, keeping all of their fire and rescue crews busy and this happens here often.
“We’re in a pretty heavy spot," Robby Street of Dickson Fire and Rescue tells me.
Due to the storms and influx of people moving to Dickson, Rob Fisher from Dickson County EMA says they have to have more protection .
The Dickson County Commission approved the decision this week.
The building on West Iron Hill road is now home to EMS workers, but they will soon work alongside firefighters.
Fisher says this area around I-40 in southeast Dickson is in dire of a fire department because the closest one is 10-15 miles away.
He says several volunteers are already lined up but paid positions are coming as well. The next step for the station is improving their 911 station so calls are transferred correctly.
The deadline to apply is the end of this month, and Rob Fisher tells me he hopes to have this station fully running by May.
