If you live in Murfreesboro your water bill is about to get a little more expensive. It’ll only be five extra dollars, but that price will continue to go up.
“Nobody likes increased costs or living expenses but the city has to recover our costs," Darren Gore of Murfreesboro Water Resources tells me.
Typically, trash pickup is covered by taxes but not in Murfreesboro. Right now, only single home residences are even eligible for garbage pickup, so town homes and commercial businesses have to find separate companies to get their trash. Without the city’s new five dollar fee everyone would have to go find an independent company to haul off their trash.
According to the city, without the fee all of these independent garbage trucks barreling down the road could worsen the already congested traffic. Creating one citywide trash pickup service may help, but that doesn’t come without a price.
With Middle Point Landfill closing in the next sex to ten years, all of Murfreesboro’s trash will have to be hauled off somewhere else.
“It’s either going to be Camden, Tennessee which is about 110 mile one way trip and there’s also Huntsville Alabama," Gore tells me.
Gore doesn’t know how much the five dollar fee will increase, but according to city manager Craig Tindall the monthly cost per house for trash pickup is usually $12-$15.
These extra fees won’t start showing up on your bill until early next year. The city has created a customer service line to answer all of your questions regarding solid waste. The number is listed below.
Ph: 615-893-3681
Fx: 615-904-6541
