HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Federal officials announced a new task force on Tuesday in a new effort to combat violent crimes.
The announcement comes after a spike in shootings and other violent crimes in Hopkinsville, which not only poses a risk to police officers, but to families who live, work and travel there as well.
“We have a violent crime challenge here in Hopkinsville,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “The number of shootings has increased, not only a risk to police officers but to families here in Christian County.”
“These are the communities we serve,” said Tommy Estevan, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Louisville ATF Field Division. “The goal is improving the quality of life and reduce the fear of crime.”
The task force includes several agencies at the federal, state and local level.
Coleman said this will help them utilize more resources to identify the people committing the violent crimes and the sources of the firearms.
The goal is to reduce, prevent and solve violent gun crimes.
