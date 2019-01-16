Three new traffic circles have been installed in Bellevue to try and ease safety concerns.
Bellevue resident Keith Sawyers says speed has been a constant issue on his road.
“Often I hear the speed while I’m watching TV,” Sawyers said.
The reckless drivers have even damaged his property.
“One time they hit my mailbox, hit the tree next door and kept going,” Sawyers said.
So he is glad to see three traffic circles installed around his neighborhood to try and deter speeders.
“There had to be some alternatives to get speeders to slow down,” Sawyers said.
The circles along McPherson Drive, Harpeth Bend Drive and Harpeth Parkway West were agreed upon by residents in the area that had concerns about the traffic.
Public Works said they did their own research and found 15 percent of traffic was going faster than 39 mph in the 30 mph zones.
“We look at the speeding and the amount of traffic,” Jeff Hammond with Metro Public Works said.
Hammond says they also saw a high volume of traffic in the area because people seem to use the roads as a cut-through between Highway 100 and Old Harding Pike.
“Google maps and Waze will reroute you and sometimes you’re going through residential areas,” rideshare driver Michael Nefzger said.
Nefzger says it’s his first time seeming a traffic circle like this but he’s hopeful it will be successful.
“I had no choice to slow down, I mean it’s such a large object in the middle of the road,” Nefzger said. “I’m open minded, hopefully the design is successful.”
Hammond says the traffic circle construction was just completed last week, and signing and striping will be completed over the next few weeks as weather allows.
The concerns about speeding and traffic volume in this neighborhood was submitted through the Public Works Traffic Calming Application Program. If you would like to submit an application about concerns in your neighborhood visit the Metro Public Works website. The deadline for this application period is January 22nd.
