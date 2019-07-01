NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new exhibit at the Adventure Science Center highlights Nashville’s deep roots in creating music.
SoundBox offers 14 new musical experiences, like the opportunity to play virtual instruments, lead the Nashville Symphony and sing along with the professionals in a recording booth.
“The experience that is here is so different than anything we’ve done before,” said Steve Hinkley, CEO/President, Adventure Science Center. “There’s a lot more technology and immersive experiences.”
There’s not reading material on the exhibits, but that’s the point. It’s designed to be very hands on and fun.
On one, you can scan your finger print and watch it become a musical song.
The best part about SoundBox is even if you know nothing about music, you can still have fun.
The SoundBox exhibit is open to the public each day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
