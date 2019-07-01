NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new exhibit at the Adventure Science Center highlights Nashville’s deep roots in creating music.

SoundBox offers 14 new musical experiences, like the opportunity to play virtual instruments, lead the Nashville Symphony and sing along with the professionals in a recording booth.

“The experience that is here is so different than anything we’ve done before,” said Steve Hinkley, CEO/President, Adventure Science Center. “There’s a lot more technology and immersive experiences.”

There’s not reading material on the exhibits, but that’s the point. It’s designed to be very hands on and fun.

On one, you can scan your finger print and watch it become a musical song.

The best part about SoundBox is even if you know nothing about music, you can still have fun.

The SoundBox exhibit is open to the public each day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.