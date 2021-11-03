NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials with the Tennessee Supreme Court have set new execution dates for two men.

Oscar Franklin Smith, who was convicted of murder in the 1989 triple slayings of his estranged wife Judy Lynn Smoth and her two sons from a previous marriage, Chad and Jason Burnett in Nashville. He was sentenced to death for all three killings.

Smith was originally set to be executed on June 4, 2020. The court has set his new execution date as April 22, 2022.

Harold Wayne Nichols was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County.

Nichols was originally set to be executed on August 4, 2020. The court has set his new execution date as June 9, 2022. On July 17, 2020, the governor issued an executive reprieve from the execution of Nichols that expired on Dec. 31, 2020.