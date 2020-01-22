Joejuan Lamont Williams

Current New England Patriot football player and former Vanderbilt player Joejuan Lamont Williams

 Courtesy Cumberland Co. Sheriff via 3B Media/Scott Humphrey

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a New England Patriots’ football player in Cumberland County Friday night.

According to THP and 3B Media, THP Troopers pulled over a 2016 Land Rover driven by 22-year-old Joejuan Lamont Williams of Nashville. Williams, cornerback for New England, was pulled over at mile-marker 333 on Interstate 40 for speeding. Williams was also found to be in possession of drugs and was charged with speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and was being held on a $37,500 bond, which he posted and was later released. Williams is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court on Feb. 21.

Williams played college football at Vanderbilt and the Patriots selected him with the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. On Sept. 22 he made his NFL debut, a win against the New York Jets.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.