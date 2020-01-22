CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a New England Patriots’ football player in Cumberland County Friday night.
According to THP and 3B Media, THP Troopers pulled over a 2016 Land Rover driven by 22-year-old Joejuan Lamont Williams of Nashville. Williams, cornerback for New England, was pulled over at mile-marker 333 on Interstate 40 for speeding. Williams was also found to be in possession of drugs and was charged with speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Williams was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and was being held on a $37,500 bond, which he posted and was later released. Williams is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court on Feb. 21.
Williams played college football at Vanderbilt and the Patriots selected him with the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. On Sept. 22 he made his NFL debut, a win against the New York Jets.
