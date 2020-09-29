NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Not only is ovarian cancer one of the deadliest cancers for women - the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance says around 70 percent of women diagnosed will have a recurrence.
Oncologists say a new drug called a ‘PARP inhibitor’ is tackling that very issue.
Vanderbilt Oncologist Dr. Marta Crispens says the drug delays growth or prevents the return of the cancer in women with certain gene mutations.
It’s given after the initial round of surgical or chemotherapy treatment to kill remaining cancer cells.
“Then maybe we can prolong the time from when someone finishes their treatment until the cancer comes back, or even hopefully maybe prolong the time that they can live,” Dr. Crispens said.
Dr. Crispens says the drug isn’t the right fit for every woman, but she does encourage women to talk to their doctor to see if it could work for them.
Tonight during News4 at 6, you’ll hear from one Middle Tennessee woman about how the drug improved her life.
