NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – It is no secret that Nashville has a large bar and nightlife scene.
However, with alcohol consumption, can come sexual assault.
“We know about 50% of sexual assault actually occur when the perpetrator or victim or both or under the influence of alcohol,” says Jack Ohmes of the Sexual Assault Center.
Ohmes trains bars with the Safe Bar and Safe Tracks programs.
“They are actually bystander intervention programs, they basically deal with the idea of primary prevention,” Ohmes explains. “Stopping an incident before it actually happens.”
Cabana Taps is one bar that went through the training and used it just days after Ohmes visited their establishment.
“We had a really large party here it was kind of like an EDM dance party,” said Lindsay Hanson, the general manager of Cabana Taps. “…I noticed a girl who was very severely intoxicated and a gentleman with her who she did not seem to know. We were able to get him out of the bar and separate her in an uncomfortable situation.”
Hanson says they were also able to test the woman's drink for drugs by dabbing a bit of it onto one of these safe bar coasters.
“They test for GHB and ketamine which are very common date rape drugs,” said Ohmes.
Hanson is relieved, saying, “all I know is that this did not feel right, and it was great to have these tools at my discretion.”
Luckily, the coaster showed a negative result, and they were able to get the woman home safely.
Hanson says she hopes to never use the training and tools again but is glad she and her staff has access to them.
“Without this training and without these tools,” Hanson admits. “If you were a bartender and your servers are not prepared to handle a situation like this, it can be bad for everyone involved.”
