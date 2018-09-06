NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Flu season is unfortunately right around the corner, and you've probably already seen advertisements for flu shots.
Luckily, there is some good news about an experimental drug that could help with treating patients battling the flu.
According to researchers, Baloxavir could help clear up those symptoms in just one day. The FDA could give its stamp of approval by the end of the year.
For now, you can take the preventative measure of getting a vaccine.
"If you have an aversion to shots, and you're between 2 years of age and your 50th birthday, and you're otherwise healthy, you would be eligible for that nasal spray vaccine," said Dr. William Schaffner with the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Last year's flu season was pretty rough, and the vaccine was only about 40 percent effective. But, as always, medical experts say the vaccine still cuts the chances of flu complications.
