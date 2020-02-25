NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tequila, mezcal, and margaritas are all on the menu at "Blanco Cocina and Cantina," the latest addition to the Fifth + Broadway development expected to open mid-2020 just across from Bridgestone Arena.
"Blanco," owned by Fox Restaurant Concepts, is expected to have all the favorites from tacos to fajitas but with some twists, like hamachi & watermelon ceviche with fresh jalapeño and pomegranate seeds.
Not only will the restaurant bring food and drink, but Fox believes it will open up 70 jobs to the city.
While the other concept by Fox Restaurant, "The Twelve Thirty Club," still has no details, there are a number of confirmed retailers for the development.
Shake Shack, Cava, Hattie B's Hot Chicken, Slim & Husky's, and Boqueria are all coming to the space along with shops like Free People and Ariat.
It may be late summer or early fall before the food and retail spaces open, however apartments at Fifth + Broadway could open as early as the spring.
