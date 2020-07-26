NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The new downtown detention center in Nashville appears to have been chalked Saturday night around 10 p.m.
According to a spokesperson for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, a group of protesters went to the detention center Saturday and wrote messages in chalk on its walls.
The chalk is being removed with water and the Sheriff's Office is investigating further to see if any damage has been done.
