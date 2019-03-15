120 new doctors celebrated in Nashville
After 8 years of learning and training, 120 students at Meharry Medical College officially became doctors today.
And it's one of the happiest moments in their young lives.
"I can dance my envelope dance...I'm excited..."
Time stood still for Jersey Napolean and that envelope, waiting for the clock to tick down before she could open it.
When she did, the dancing started again. She's on her way to New York City to be a doctor, a true OMG moment.
Lots of squeezing and hugging filled Mariah Cheeven's day.
"I saw St. Louis Children's Hospital, that's where I'm going, for Pediatrics."
Eight years of medical school for master degrees, tons of work, and likely a lot of debt.
Match Day is really Achievement Day.
"I'm the first doctor in my family, it took me awhile but I'm here and gonna be a doctor," said Napolean.
Those are the words I heard everywhere.
"I'm a doctor!"
Cheeven couldn't stop saying it...
"I'm a doctor!"
So they can finally call themselves doctor, just as important they'll know for the first time they will get a paycheck.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.