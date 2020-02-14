NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On the eve of what would be Tabitha Tuders’ 30th birthday, detectives are sharing additional insights about her disappearance nearly 17 years ago.
Metro Nashville Detectives say they are looking to about eight people of interest seriously at this time.
Police share they believe Tabitha could have been pushed into drug use and prostitution after she was abducted from her East Nashville bus stop in April of 2003.
Detective Steven Jolley with Metro Police sat down with News 4 to discuss the latest tips directing police.
“There were a lot of tips that came in regarding the possibility she was abducted and hooked on drugs and that she was forced into prostitution,” he said.
Police are working on a new age-progression photo of Tabitha.
“There’s probably more human trafficking cases now than there was when Tabitha disappeared.”
Detective Jolley says police are focusing on a few individuals who tips have led police to believe may know more about Tabitha’s disappearance. This includes two men who go by the nicknames Goldie and Frank Nitty; Nitty is currently in prison on unrelated charges.
“The particular individual who we are looking as a suspect heard that he made comments in regard to have to do with her either abduction or murder,” said Detective Jolley.
Police say many tips have come in, even within the last several months, ranging from Tabitha is still alive and married - to her possible murder.
“Obviously my hope is she’s still alive and we’ve seen no evidence and not be given anything directly suggesting she’s not alive,” said Jolley.
Police hope more people with information will come forward regarding what happened to Tabitha.
“Some people they have a change of conscience as they mature or maybe they move out of the lifestyle or they’ve gotten out of some of the criminal activity they may have been in during that time,” said Detective Jolley.
