NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A new development for two 7500 square foot buildings is coming to the Trinity Lane area.
The development of Talbot's Corner Flats will feature mixed income housing, retail space and space for a corporate headquarters site.
The Trinity Lane Development Group will place the proposed Talbot's Corner Flats on a six acre lot. The $50 million development will be located three miles North of downtown close to the intersection of I-65 and I-24 at the New Gateway at Talbot's Corner.
"I am excited about this new development and look forward to returning this area to its former years as a vibrant business corridor," says Sr. Businessman and Local Developer Jamie D. Isabel.
"Nashville has changed for the better and the Trinity Lane embraces this change for a brighter future."
The two seven story buildings will offer ground level retail, office space, 220 apartments and 14 townhouses. It is designed as a space for people to live, play and work.
Talbot's Corner Flats is scheduled to break-ground in the Spring of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.