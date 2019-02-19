There have been 6,000 new homes built in one square mile in The Nations in west Nashville and every time a new home is built, it means more cement and less grass.
The neighborhood also doesn't have many ditches and there are very few drains.
Metro Councilwoman Mary Carolyn Roberts said they're experiencing a drainage crisis.
"This is cataclysmic. I mean, we have to fix this problem," said Roberts.
Roberts has been sounding the alarm for years now.
She said every time it rains her constituents end up with major backups.
"I have two constituents just today who have sewage backing up in their house every time it rains, and I'm turning it in,” said Roberts. “I'm doing what I'm supposed to do and I can’t fix it, and it's so frustrating to me, as a council person, to not be able to help my constituents.”
Roberts said she received 22 emails on Tuesday from people worried about the pending rain.
Roberts said she's reached out to Metro Water, the state, and the Mayor's office and nothing is getting done.
"I'm literally sending out as many ways to get help as I can: numbers to call, places to go, emails, the direct line of people at Metro Water,” said Roberts. “I walked the creek yesterday with several of my constituents and … they're at ground zero and so I'm giving them what I can, but it's not enough. We have a crisis and it's not getting addressed.”
Roberts has planned a meeting for March 2 with all of the big players involved. She said she hopes to get some answers then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.