NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The attorney representing one of the teens who is charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old spoke out on Monday.

Wilton Alexander and Trameisha Farris were arrested in the deadly shooting of Edgar J. Utley V on the front porch of his house on Pointer Court in Antioch on Thursday afternoon.

Metro Police identify teen shot, killed in Antioch Metro Police have identified the 15-year-old male, who was shot and killed in Antioch on Thursday afternoon.

Fifteen-year old Trameisha Farris is inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. Her lawyer Greg King said Utley and Alexander were friends at one point. King said Farris, Utley and Alexander had known each other for three months.

Police said Farris was in the house for about ten minutes before they both came out on Utley’s porch. That's when police said Alexander was hiding and waiting for Utley. Both Alexander and Farris left the scene.

+2 Metro Police: Both teens wanted for deadly shooting of 15-year-old now in custory Metro Police have identified the two teenagers wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old male on Thursday afternoon.

“There’s reasons for that but she didn’t run because she thought she had committed a crime,” King said. “She is not culpable…We believe in this matter at all.“

King told News 4 she left because she was scared. King explained if he believes she will be charged as an adult.

“I seriously hope not. Cases like this it does happen. But I’m hoping it is going to stay in juvenile Court...at least for my client,” King said. “My client is very upset. The facts will reveal itself.”

Farris is charged with criminal homicide. Her attorney told News 4 she did not have a criminal record. There will be a hearing on Feb. 19.