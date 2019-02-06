The event featured remarks by Senior Vice President for Worldwide Operations Dave Clark and other leaders from Amazon Operations discussing their teams and how the Nashville center will grow to innovate for customers around the world.

At the event, Amazon recruiters were also on-hand to talk to students and those interested in learning more about working at Amazon.

The new Operations Center of Excellence will create 5,000 jobs in Nashville, and will serve as the eastern U.S. hub for Amazon's retail operations business.

News4 asked Clark how many of the 5,000 will go to Tennesseans. Clark says he believes it will be a combination of out-of-towners and local workers.

“This event was all about introducing ourselves to Nashville, really trying to recruit locally here in Nashville, across Middle Tennessee and the state in general," said Clark.

News4 has learned Amazon is hiring at least 1,000 people between now and the end of 2019 to work at a temporary building while the permanent location called Nashville Yards is under construction.

The jobs will be mostly in the tech field including software developers, but there will also be people needed to work in the fulfillment center and human resources. Clark says the needs will in line with most major corporation. Those positions also range from entry level to upper management.

You can apply for a job with Amazon by going here.