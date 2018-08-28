CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent testified in Dickson County General Sessions Court on Tuesday that the suspect who killed a Dickson County Sheriff’s Office deputy answered his cell phone and pretended to be him.
The TBI agent testified that Steven Wiggins answered Sgt. Daniel Baker’s cell phone and pretended to be Baker.
Wiggins showed no emotion as body camera video is shows of Baker being shot six times, twice in the chest, once to the hand and three times in his head.
Baker’s video also showed Baker’s body being dragged into his own patrol car.
The agent testified that Wiggins and Erika Castro-Miles left their hotel and killed Baker. Then they made multiple stops at Rue 21, Ross, AutoZone, Dollar General and Walmart.
The agent said that immediately after shooting and killing Baker, Wiggins asked Castro-Miles about the whereabouts of his dope and gun clips.
Wiggins’ attorney said his client was sleep deprived and still coming off his meth high when he was questioned by investigators after the shooting death of Baker.
"If he is falling asleep while being interrogated, been awake for days without food, without water for days and not in the physical, emotional or mental condition to give a knowing and voluntary statement, then we will file motions in regard to that in circuit court," said public defender Jake Lockert, who is representing Wiggins.
Upon arrival, Baker encountered Wiggins and Castro-Miles in a stolen vehicle with a flat tire. Baker then reportedly ordered Wiggins and Castro-Miles out of the car. According to court documents, Wiggins told Baker that his door was stuck, so the officer ordered both suspects to exit the vehicle from the passenger side.
When Baker walked around the rear of the car, Wiggins allegedly fired at least five shots from a .45 caliber pistol. According to the complaint, Baker was hit by at least one of the bullets and, in an effort to seek cover, collapsed several yards away from the scene.
Wiggins then allegedly approached Baker and fired several rounds at close range. The autopsy reports Baker suffered six gunshot wounds, including three to his head.
Officials said after shooting Baker, Wiggins set the police cruiser on fire, with Baker inside.
Castro-Miles' daughter said her mother wasn't a horrible person.
"She is not a bad person. She's never been violent. She has never done anything," said Braydon Castro-Miles after the court hearing. "She raised three kids by herself and now we all have to go through this and my mom is not a monster and they're making out like she is.
"I think she was just at a bad place as a bad time. I can say from my experience that Steve Wiggins is terrifying to be around. He scares me."
Braydon Castro-Miles said she would like to apologize to Baker's family. She said she grew up without a dad too.
Attorneys for both Wiggins and Castro-Miles are trying to get the trial moved out of Dickson County because they feel there is too much bias against their clients.
