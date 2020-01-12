SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - An early morning fire has destroyed an auto repair shop in Springfield, leading to road closures and power being shut off in the area.
Our news partners at Smokey Barn News say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, although the level of devastation and the type of business that occupied the building will likely complicate determining the cause. The building formerly housed the old Carter Lumbering company.
According to Assistant City Manager Ryan Martin, firefighters were unable to make entry to the building so they attacked the flames from outside. The building is a total loss, and they don't believe anyone was inside at the time. An arson test will be conducted.
Roads in the area including Central Avenue from Batts Blvd. to Cheatham St., South Main Street from 15th Avenue to Central Avenue, and Batts Blvd. from 15th Avenue to Central Avenue are all closed at this time. Springfield Electric has also shut off power to neighboring customers in the area.
Main Street has since reopened.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.