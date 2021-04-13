NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Demand for chefs is at an all time high as new restaurants continue to open across the midstate each week.
To help with that demand, a new culinary arts program is making its way to Nashville in the fall.
Nossi College of Art, the only private college of art in Tennessee, is starting its two-year culinary arts associate degree program.
Award-winning Chef Anthony Mandriota will lead the program. Enrolled students will learn top cooking, managerial, leadership, and business skills.
Big Joe is cooking it up with Chef Mandriota this morning to learn more about the program.
To learn more about Nossi College of Art, click here.
