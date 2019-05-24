The newest addition to the project on I-440 are Gantry cranes.
They’re huge and in the middle of 440, so TDOT is warning you to stay focused on the road and look out for crews.
“They are 40 feet tall, 60 feet wide and 40 feet long. They do move about 5mph," Project Manager Clayton Markham tells me.
They are also very close to the road with a two foot clearance from the barriers. The cranes are right in the middle of I-440 EB at the I-65 junction. Their purpose is to pick up large beams and move them across the I-65 bridge.
The cranes will be moving some in the day so it may distract you while driving. Most of the heavier lifts will occur at night to limit distraction.
“For the really heavy lifts, the road way will be shutdown," Markham says.
You can expect those closures in late summer and early fall.
This June, crews are also conducting overnight rubbling and paving. That’s where the noise comes in. They will crumble existing concrete on 440 into fine rock which will be the base of the new asphalt road. This operation is 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, but Markham says this portion of the project will move swiftly.
The speed limit on I-440 45 mph. The cranes are expected to be here until late winter to early spring.
