NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro is adding more testing in Nashville with hospitalizations on the rise. The city gets ready to open a new community assessment center next week. The new center will be near Centennial Park on 28th Avenue North.

It’s to make up for long lines at the former Kmart now that COVID cases are rising and the centers at Nissan and Meharry have closed. Since the two closures, testing has been offered at pop-up vaccine clinics.

But some have found tests hard to come by, especially as their children become exposed at school and need to get COVID testing done through their pediatrician. Rapid tests have even been hard to come by at pharmacies.

During a Metro COVID-19 Task Force Meeting on Thursday, council members wanted to know what is different now with testing compared to last year.

“This thing has worn everyone out. Eighteen months and wearing healthcare workers out,” Dr. Alex Jahangir with the COVID-19 Task Force said. “A lot of us have been accosted publicly, and I just, this is not to make excuses. But work force issues are becoming harder, but to turn up an operation that can do 1,200 tests or more a day is not something you can do overnight.”

“Because of the requirements now to have a shown that you’ve been vaccinated, these concerts, Bonnaroo, Rolling Stones, Dave Chapelle, all these concerts that are coming,” Nashville Fire Chief William Swann said. “People are trying to get their vaccinations quickly or tested shown they’ve had these, so we’ve had a big surge.”

Local doctors report that Tennessee is now number one in the united states for daily new COVID-19 cases per population. On Thursday, the have been 3,100 new cases and 36 new deaths. Unfortunately, Tennessee remains in the bottom ten states for vaccination rates as our percentage of fully vaccinated people continues to hover around 42%.

The task force said they wanted to open the new assessment center this week, but they’ll open next week because of staffing. The opening happens on Tuesday, and it will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.