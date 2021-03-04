NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many residents face eviction after months of struggling to catch up on rent as a result of COVID-19 complications.
With debt piling up, some are facing the threat of eviction. Judge Rachel Bell has launched the L.E.G.A.C.Y. Housing Resource Diversionary Court Program to tenants avoid eviction through settlements with their landlords.
The program uses funds provided in the CARES ACT as rental assistance to help residents like Angie Bennett facing eviction.
"This is what we work so hard to get and we don’t want to lose what we have," said Bennett.
Judge Bell created the program last fall to help those like Bennett whose lives and seen financial setbacks in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.
A current moratorium is preventing landlords from filing evictions ends March 31st. There are over 1,800 pending eviction cases and Bell is using the program to use federal funding to help tenants reach a settlement.
Residents like Bennett are running out of options with the moratorium ending soon. "This is the last hope because after this I don’t know where else to turn to cause after this I don’t know where else to turn to,” said Bennett.
Visit the L.E.G.A.C.Y. Housing Resource Diversionary Court Program website to learn more about eviction assistance.
