Opening a new business is always a leap of faith.
Will it work or won’t it?
In East Nashville, it happened in the past week at East Park Coffee and Donuts.
Chocolate cake, mint ice cream and any kind of donuts pass the universal standard of “Yeah, I’ll eat that.”
At least that’s what Nashville’s Carma Woodard is hoping for.
Is it ever a bad thing when a new donut shop comes to town?
“It’s our fifth day. We opened last Wednesday,” said Woodard.
East Park Donuts and Coffee started cracking eggs last week and Lauren Anderson hasn’t stopped.
“Well, there’s pretty much eggs in all of my recipes,” said Anderson.
Coffee and donuts are like ketchup and mustard, forever linked. The drinks are good, but …
“The real draw is the donuts,” said Woodard.
Opening day could have been a donut disaster.
“It’s like having a party. What if no one shows up? First two customers come in. I call my husband. ‘We have customers. They’re actually going to come,’” said Woodard.
That’s the icing on that little cake – small business success.
“We’ve been selling out of donuts every single day since we’ve been open,” said Woodard.
