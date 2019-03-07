NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health Department officials confirmed one new case of hepatitis A has been reported in Davidson County in the past week, raising the total confirmed cases to 191 since December 2017.

The health department continues to reach three at-risk groups.

Those at greatest risk of exposure to hepatitis A include:

People who use drugs (not just injection drug use)

Men who have sexual contact with men

Individuals experiencing homelessness

The health department and community partners have provided free vaccine to more than 11,200 people in Nashville since the outbreak was announced in May 2018. The total vaccinated does not include vaccine given by private providers.

Vaccination initiatives will continue in an effort to end the year-long outbreak, including working with organizations that serve the homeless, reaching out to the LGBTQ community, working with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to vaccinate inmates, and efforts to reach those who use drugs.

Upcoming hepatitis A vaccination outreach includes:

March 14: Room in the Inn, 9-11 a.m.

March 21, Nashville Rescue Mission, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

March 25: First Baptist Church, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

March 28: Room in the Inn, 9-11 a.m.

Large hepatitis A outbreaks have occurred since early 2017 in several states, including California, Utah, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia, spreading from person to person primarily among people who are homeless and people who are drug users.

The health department continues to offer free hepatitis A vaccine at all three of its Health Department Centers to the three risk groups.

The Metro Public Health Department operates three health centers that are open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

East Health Center, 1015 E. Trinity Lane

Lentz Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave.

Woodbine Health Center, 224 Oriel Ave.

The health department has an agreement with Neighborhood Health to provide hepatitis A vaccine to those in the three at-risk groups.

Neighborhood Health locations and hours of operations:

Downtown Clinic, 526 Eighth Ave. S., Nashville (adjacent to Room in the Inn), 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Madison Clinic, 601 W. Due West Ave., Nashville, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday. My House Clinic, 442 Metroplex Dr., Building D, Suite 200, Nashville, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday. Cayce Clinic, 617 S. Eighth St., Nashville, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cleveland Park Medical and Dental Clinic, 1223 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Eastside Medical and Dental Clinic, 905 Main St., Nashville, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Napier Medical and Dental Clinic, 107 Charles E. Davis Blvd., Nashville, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.



Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made with Neighborhood Health by calling (615) 227-3000.

The hepatitis A vaccine can also be found at area health care providers in Nashville for those with insurance. Many insurance plans cover the costs of hepatitis A vaccine without a deductible or co-pay, if administered by an in-network health care provider.

Health officials continue to send Health Alerts to health care providers in Nashville about the current hepatitis A outbreak, a reminder about the symptoms, and how they should report cases to MPHD.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. Common symptoms include: fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, jaundice (yellowing of eyes and skin), and clay-colored stools. The disease can be severe in some people, possibly requiring hospitalization. Most recover completely within a few weeks. Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person such as through sex or caring for someone who is ill. The best way to prevent hepatitis A is through vaccination.