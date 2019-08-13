The license plate reading cameras are hidden in Hendersonville and that's by design.
Police now have six strategically placed throughout the city that can tell police what cars have been where and when and whether they're stolen.
"We can also look for people who are missing, missing person cases, shoplifting, people who have warrants. It also tells us if people are part of a gang or on a terrorist list," said Detective Wayne Clifford.
Investigators said they've been catching crooks left and right as soon as they cross into the city.
Among them, several kids who have stolen cars out of Nashville and analleged drive by shooter.
"This has been a blessing for a lot of cases and not just for us we actually assist other agencies," said Clifford.
The cameras have been so effective, Hendersonville now plans to purchase 13 more.
They're also encouraging other cities to do the same.
